New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (18-20) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (18-20) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

  • The 107.9 points per game the Celtics put up are only 2.5 more points than the Knicks give up (105.4).
  • Boston has a 13-8 record when scoring more than 105.4 points.
  • New York has a 16-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Knicks put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (106.9).
  • New York is 8-5 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • Boston's record is 10-4 when it allows fewer than 104.7 points.
  • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 15th.
  • The Celtics' 11.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Knicks average per game (10.8).
  • The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank eighth.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 24.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by collecting 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • Alec Burks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

26 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Memphis Grizzles guard DaQuan Jeffries (55) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

37 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

37 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

38 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

40 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

41 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy