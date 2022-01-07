New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (18-20) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (18-20) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

The 107.9 points per game the Celtics put up are only 2.5 more points than the Knicks give up (105.4).

Boston has a 13-8 record when scoring more than 105.4 points.

New York has a 16-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Knicks put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (106.9).

New York is 8-5 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Boston's record is 10-4 when it allows fewer than 104.7 points.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 15th.

The Celtics' 11.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Knicks average per game (10.8).

The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank eighth.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 24.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch