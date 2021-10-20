Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division foes meet when the New York Knicks (0-0) host the Boston Celtics (0-0) at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Celtics

Last year, the Knicks averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Celtics allowed (111.3).

When New York totaled more than 111.3 points last season, it went 21-4.

Boston had a 17-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Celtics averaged 8.0 more points per game last year (112.7) than the Knicks allowed their opponents to score (104.7).

Boston went 33-21 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.

New York had a 37-17 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 112.7 points.

Last season, the Knicks had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Celtics' opponents hit.

New York went 28-4 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Celtics shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks averaged.

Last season, Boston had a 33-20 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.

Randle hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder averaged 5.8 assists per contest.

Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.

Tatum averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Robert Williams III compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Celtics - Home 10/22/2021 Magic - Away 10/24/2021 Magic - Home 10/26/2021 76ers - Home 10/28/2021 Bulls - Away 10/30/2021 Pelicans - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule