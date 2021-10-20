    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Atlantic Division foes meet when the New York Knicks (0-0) host the Boston Celtics (0-0) at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Celtics

    • Last year, the Knicks averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Celtics allowed (111.3).
    • When New York totaled more than 111.3 points last season, it went 21-4.
    • Boston had a 17-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Celtics averaged 8.0 more points per game last year (112.7) than the Knicks allowed their opponents to score (104.7).
    • Boston went 33-21 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.
    • New York had a 37-17 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 112.7 points.
    • Last season, the Knicks had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Celtics' opponents hit.
    • New York went 28-4 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Celtics shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks averaged.
    • Last season, Boston had a 33-20 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.9% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Randle hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder averaged 5.8 assists per contest.
    • Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Tatum averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Robert Williams III compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Indoor Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Alabama

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16943253
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas

    2 minutes ago
    New England Revolution
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

    32 minutes ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Knicks

    32 minutes ago
    Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy