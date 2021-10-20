Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlantic Division foes meet when the New York Knicks (0-0) host the Boston Celtics (0-0) at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Celtics
- Last year, the Knicks averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Celtics allowed (111.3).
- When New York totaled more than 111.3 points last season, it went 21-4.
- Boston had a 17-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Celtics averaged 8.0 more points per game last year (112.7) than the Knicks allowed their opponents to score (104.7).
- Boston went 33-21 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.
- New York had a 37-17 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 112.7 points.
- Last season, the Knicks had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Celtics' opponents hit.
- New York went 28-4 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Celtics shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks averaged.
- Last season, Boston had a 33-20 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.9% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Randle hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder averaged 5.8 assists per contest.
- Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
- Tatum averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Robert Williams III compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Celtics
-
Home
10/22/2021
Magic
-
Away
10/24/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/26/2021
76ers
-
Home
10/28/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Knicks
-
Away
10/22/2021
Raptors
-
Home
10/24/2021
Rockets
-
Away
10/25/2021
Hornets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
10/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)