New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (14-15) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (13-16) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -5

    209 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

    • The 108.3 points per game the Celtics put up are only 1.1 more points than the Knicks allow (107.2).
    • When Boston totals more than 107.2 points, it is 8-5.
    • New York has a 10-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Knicks score an average of 105.8 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 107.3 points, New York is 7-3.
    • Boston's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 17th.
    • The Celtics average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (10.8).
    • The Knicks are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.6 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
    • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (9.8 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
    • Evan Fournier is consistent from deep and leads the Knicks with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.7 per game).

    How To Watch

    New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
