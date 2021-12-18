New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (14-15) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the New York Knicks (13-16) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5 209 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

The 108.3 points per game the Celtics put up are only 1.1 more points than the Knicks allow (107.2).

When Boston totals more than 107.2 points, it is 8-5.

New York has a 10-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Knicks score an average of 105.8 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, New York is 7-3.

Boston's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 17th.

The Celtics average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (10.8).

The Knicks are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.6 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch