How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (30-27) will visit the New York Knicks (25-33) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nets
- The Knicks put up 105.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 110.8 the Nets allow.
- When New York totals more than 110.8 points, it is 11-5.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 105.0 points, it is 13-1.
- The Nets score an average of 110.9 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 106.5 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.5 points, Brooklyn is 26-12.
- New York's record is 22-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- New York has a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Nets have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- Brooklyn is 29-12 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, grabbing 10.2 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Blake Griffin's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is the top shooter from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Bruce Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn on defense.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Jazz
L 113-104
Away
2/8/2022
Nuggets
L 132-115
Away
2/10/2022
Warriors
W 116-114
Away
2/12/2022
Trail Blazers
L 112-103
Away
2/14/2022
Thunder
L 127-123
Home
2/16/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/25/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Nuggets
L 124-104
Away
2/8/2022
Celtics
L 126-91
Home
2/10/2022
Wizards
L 113-112
Away
2/12/2022
Heat
L 115-111
Away
2/14/2022
Kings
W 109-85
Home
2/16/2022
Knicks
-
Away
2/17/2022
Wizards
-
Home
2/24/2022
Celtics
-
Home
2/26/2022
Bucks
-
Away
2/28/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/1/2022
Raptors
-
Away