Feb 10, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots the ball as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks on during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (30-27) will visit the New York Knicks (25-33) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nets

The Knicks put up 105.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 110.8 the Nets allow.

When New York totals more than 110.8 points, it is 11-5.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 105.0 points, it is 13-1.

The Nets score an average of 110.9 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 106.5 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Brooklyn is 26-12.

New York's record is 22-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

New York has a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Nets have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Brooklyn is 29-12 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, grabbing 10.2 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Blake Griffin's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.

Mills is the top shooter from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Bruce Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn on defense.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Jazz L 113-104 Away 2/8/2022 Nuggets L 132-115 Away 2/10/2022 Warriors W 116-114 Away 2/12/2022 Trail Blazers L 112-103 Away 2/14/2022 Thunder L 127-123 Home 2/16/2022 Nets - Home 2/25/2022 Heat - Home 2/27/2022 76ers - Home 3/2/2022 76ers - Away 3/4/2022 Suns - Away 3/6/2022 Clippers - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule