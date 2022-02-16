Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots the ball as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks on during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (30-27) will visit the New York Knicks (25-33) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nets

  • The Knicks put up 105.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 110.8 the Nets allow.
  • When New York totals more than 110.8 points, it is 11-5.
  • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 105.0 points, it is 13-1.
  • The Nets score an average of 110.9 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 106.5 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Brooklyn is 26-12.
  • New York's record is 22-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
  • This season, the Knicks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
  • New York has a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Nets have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
  • Brooklyn is 29-12 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, grabbing 10.2 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Blake Griffin's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is the top shooter from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Bruce Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn on defense.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Jazz

L 113-104

Away

2/8/2022

Nuggets

L 132-115

Away

2/10/2022

Warriors

W 116-114

Away

2/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 112-103

Away

2/14/2022

Thunder

L 127-123

Home

2/16/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/25/2022

Heat

-

Home

2/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/4/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Nuggets

L 124-104

Away

2/8/2022

Celtics

L 126-91

Home

2/10/2022

Wizards

L 113-112

Away

2/12/2022

Heat

L 115-111

Away

2/14/2022

Kings

W 109-85

Home

2/16/2022

Knicks

-

Away

2/17/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/24/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/26/2022

Bucks

-

Away

2/28/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/1/2022

Raptors

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
