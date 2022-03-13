New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard-forward RJ Barrett (9) walk toward the bench during a timeout during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (34-33) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (28-39) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Nets

Nets vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nets

-5.5

224.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Knicks

  • The Nets score just 4.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Knicks give up (107.0).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 30-11.
  • New York has a 24-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Knicks score an average of 105.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 111.8 the Nets allow to opponents.
  • New York has put together a 12-7 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Brooklyn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.
  • The Nets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
  • The Nets average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.
  • The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 15th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.5 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.
  • Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by collecting 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

