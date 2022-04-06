New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is fouled as he attempts a pass by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (40-38) hit the road in Atlantic Division play against the New York Knicks (35-44) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nets

  • The Nets record 5.6 more points per game (112.5) than the Knicks allow (106.9).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 37-20.
  • When New York gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 31-21.
  • The Knicks score an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Nets allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, New York is 14-8.
  • Brooklyn's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Nets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 38-18 overall.
  • New York is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.5 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG average.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.6 rejections per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.1 per game), rebounds (10 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier knocks down three three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

L 119-110

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

W 130-123

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

L 122-115

Away

4/5/2022

Rockets

W 118-105

Home

4/6/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

W 104-102

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

W 109-104

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

L 125-114

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-101

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

W 118-88

Away

4/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/10/2022

Raptors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
