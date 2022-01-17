New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (22-21) will host the Charlotte Hornets (23-20) after winning five home games in a row. The contest starts at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hornets

The Knicks record 10.9 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Hornets allow (115.5).

New York is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.5 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 104.6 points, it is 9-0.

The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 104.6 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Charlotte is 20-15.

New York has a 20-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.9 points.

The Knicks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

New York is 10-2 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Charlotte has compiled a 17-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball racks up 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Miles Bridges scores 19.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.2 rebounds and adds 3.6 assists per game.

Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Celtics W 108-105 Home 1/8/2022 Celtics L 99-75 Away 1/10/2022 Spurs W 111-96 Home 1/12/2022 Mavericks W 108-85 Home 1/15/2022 Hawks W 117-108 Away 1/17/2022 Hornets - Home 1/18/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/20/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/23/2022 Clippers - Home 1/24/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/26/2022 Heat - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule