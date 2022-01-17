New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (22-21) will host the Charlotte Hornets (23-20) after winning five home games in a row. The contest starts at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hornets
- The Knicks record 10.9 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Hornets allow (115.5).
- New York is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.5 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 104.6 points, it is 9-0.
- The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 104.6 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.6 points, Charlotte is 20-15.
- New York has a 20-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Knicks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- New York is 10-2 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Charlotte has compiled a 17-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball racks up 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Miles Bridges scores 19.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.2 rebounds and adds 3.6 assists per game.
- Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Celtics
W 108-105
Home
1/8/2022
Celtics
L 99-75
Away
1/10/2022
Spurs
W 111-96
Home
1/12/2022
Mavericks
W 108-85
Home
1/15/2022
Hawks
W 117-108
Away
1/17/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/18/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/23/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
W 140-111
Home
1/8/2022
Bucks
W 114-106
Home
1/10/2022
Bucks
W 103-99
Home
1/12/2022
76ers
W 109-98
Away
1/14/2022
Magic
L 116-109
Home
1/17/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/21/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/23/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/25/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/26/2022
Pacers
-
Away