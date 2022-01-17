New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (22-21) will host the Charlotte Hornets (23-20) after winning five home games in a row. The contest starts at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hornets

  • The Knicks record 10.9 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Hornets allow (115.5).
  • New York is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.5 points.
  • When Charlotte gives up fewer than 104.6 points, it is 9-0.
  • The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 104.6 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.6 points, Charlotte is 20-15.
  • New York has a 20-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Knicks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • New York is 10-2 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Charlotte has compiled a 17-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • LaMelo Ball racks up 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Miles Bridges scores 19.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.2 rebounds and adds 3.6 assists per game.
  • Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Celtics

W 108-105

Home

1/8/2022

Celtics

L 99-75

Away

1/10/2022

Spurs

W 111-96

Home

1/12/2022

Mavericks

W 108-85

Home

1/15/2022

Hawks

W 117-108

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Pistons

W 140-111

Home

1/8/2022

Bucks

W 114-106

Home

1/10/2022

Bucks

W 103-99

Home

1/12/2022

76ers

W 109-98

Away

1/14/2022

Magic

L 116-109

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/25/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/26/2022

Pacers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
