Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (7-5) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-7) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -1.5 224 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks

The Knicks record 110.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.

When New York puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 3-0.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 2-0.

The Hornets average only 4.9 more points per game (114.5) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (109.6).

Charlotte is 6-4 when it scores more than 109.6 points.

New York's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.

The Knicks are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 18th.

The Knicks grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (11.5).

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 10th.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 21.9 points, 10.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The New York steals leader is Derrick Rose, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch