Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (7-5) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-7) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hornets

    Knicks vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -1.5

    224 points

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks

    • The Knicks record 110.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.
    • When New York puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 3-0.
    • When Charlotte allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 2-0.
    • The Hornets average only 4.9 more points per game (114.5) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (109.6).
    • Charlotte is 6-4 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
    • New York's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.
    • The Knicks are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 18th.
    • The Knicks grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (11.5).
    • The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 10th.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 21.9 points, 10.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • The New York steals leader is Derrick Rose, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Miles Bridges with 21.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
    • Charlotte's assist leader is LaMelo Ball with 7.1 per game. He also scores 19.8 points per game and tacks on 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Ball hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington (21) tries to shoot between Michigan Wolverines forward Hailey Brown (15) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during overtime in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135369
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Thunder

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135027
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Grizzlies

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134483
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Pelicans

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15776053
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UTSA at Oklahoma

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866714 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16422427
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (left) laughs during the first half of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy