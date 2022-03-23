New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (37-35) will host the New York Knicks (30-42) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hornets

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-7.5

225 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks

  • The Hornets score 115.0 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.
  • Charlotte has a 30-19 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.
  • New York is 27-25 when allowing fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Knicks score an average of 106.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.
  • New York is 11-5 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
  • Charlotte's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.
  • The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.
  • The Hornets average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (11.6).
  • The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.
  • Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from distance and leads the Knicks with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

