New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

The Charlotte Hornets (37-35) will host the New York Knicks (30-42) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -7.5 225 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks

The Hornets score 115.0 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.

Charlotte has a 30-19 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

New York is 27-25 when allowing fewer than 115.0 points.

The Knicks score an average of 106.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.

New York is 11-5 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Charlotte's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

The Hornets average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (11.6).

The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

