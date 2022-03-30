How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (34-42) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (39-37) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hornets
- The Hornets record 7.9 more points per game (114.7) than the Knicks allow (106.8).
- Charlotte has a 32-20 record when scoring more than 106.8 points.
- New York is 31-25 when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Knicks average 8.1 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Hornets give up to opponents (114.4).
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, New York is 12-5.
- Charlotte has an 18-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
- This season, the Hornets have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Charlotte has a 29-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Knicks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 46.3% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
- New York has put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing eight per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.4 assists in each contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with three made threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Pelicans
W 106-103
Home
3/23/2022
Knicks
L 121-106
Home
3/25/2022
Jazz
W 107-101
Home
3/27/2022
Nets
W 119-110
Away
3/28/2022
Nuggets
L 113-109
Home
3/30/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Heat
-
Away
4/7/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/8/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/10/2022
Wizards
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/22/2022
Hawks
L 117-111
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
W 121-106
Away
3/25/2022
Heat
W 111-103
Away
3/27/2022
Pistons
W 104-102
Away
3/28/2022
Bulls
W 109-104
Home
3/30/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/6/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/8/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/10/2022
Raptors
-
Home