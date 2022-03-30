Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) runs the play guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (34-42) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (39-37) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hornets

The Hornets record 7.9 more points per game (114.7) than the Knicks allow (106.8).

Charlotte has a 32-20 record when scoring more than 106.8 points.

New York is 31-25 when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.

The Knicks average 8.1 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Hornets give up to opponents (114.4).

When it scores more than 114.4 points, New York is 12-5.

Charlotte has an 18-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.

This season, the Hornets have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Charlotte has a 29-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Knicks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 46.3% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

New York has put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing eight per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.4 assists in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with three made threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Pelicans W 106-103 Home 3/23/2022 Knicks L 121-106 Home 3/25/2022 Jazz W 107-101 Home 3/27/2022 Nets W 119-110 Away 3/28/2022 Nuggets L 113-109 Home 3/30/2022 Knicks - Away 4/2/2022 76ers - Away 4/5/2022 Heat - Away 4/7/2022 Magic - Home 4/8/2022 Bulls - Away 4/10/2022 Wizards - Home

