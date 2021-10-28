New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-1
216 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks
- Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls averaged were 6.3 more points than the Knicks allowed (104.7).
- When Chicago scored more than 104.7 points last season, it went 29-21.
- When New York allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 35-17.
- The Knicks averaged only 4.6 fewer points per game last year (107.1) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (111.7).
- New York went 21-4 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.
- Chicago's record was 19-10 when it allowed fewer than 107.1 points last season.
- The Bulls were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks ranked eighth.
- The Bulls and the Knicks were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.6 and 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Bulls ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Knicks ranked 15th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
- LaVine knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Lonzo Ball averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Randle hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Nerlens Noel was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
October
28
2021
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)