New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -1

    216 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

    • Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls averaged were 6.3 more points than the Knicks allowed (104.7).
    • When Chicago scored more than 104.7 points last season, it went 29-21.
    • When New York allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 35-17.
    • The Knicks averaged only 4.6 fewer points per game last year (107.1) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (111.7).
    • New York went 21-4 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.
    • Chicago's record was 19-10 when it allowed fewer than 107.1 points last season.
    • The Bulls were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks ranked eighth.
    • The Bulls and the Knicks were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.6 and 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Bulls ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Knicks ranked 15th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
    • LaVine knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Randle hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Nerlens Noel was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

