New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

The Chicago Bulls (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1 216 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls averaged were 6.3 more points than the Knicks allowed (104.7).

When Chicago scored more than 104.7 points last season, it went 29-21.

When New York allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 35-17.

The Knicks averaged only 4.6 fewer points per game last year (107.1) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (111.7).

New York went 21-4 last season when it scored more than 111.7 points.

Chicago's record was 19-10 when it allowed fewer than 107.1 points last season.

The Bulls were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks ranked eighth.

The Bulls and the Knicks were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.6 and 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Bulls ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Knicks ranked 15th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.

LaVine knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.

Lonzo Ball averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch