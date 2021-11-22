New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (11-5) face the New York Knicks (9-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-5.5
212 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks
- The 108.8 points per game the Bulls put up are just 2.2 more points than the Knicks allow (106.6).
- When Chicago totals more than 106.6 points, it is 8-1.
- When New York gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 7-2.
- The Knicks' 107.6 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 103.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.6 points, New York is 7-3.
- Chicago has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Knicks are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
- The Bulls average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Knicks.
- The Bulls are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 13th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring and rebounding, putting up 26.8 points and 5.6 boards per game.
- Lonzo Ball leads Chicago in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 12.8 points per contest.
- LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- Kemba Walker (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
