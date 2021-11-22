New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (11-5) face the New York Knicks (9-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -5.5

    212 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

    • The 108.8 points per game the Bulls put up are just 2.2 more points than the Knicks allow (106.6).
    • When Chicago totals more than 106.6 points, it is 8-1.
    • When New York gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 7-2.
    • The Knicks' 107.6 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 103.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 103.6 points, New York is 7-3.
    • Chicago has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Knicks are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
    • The Bulls average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Knicks.
    • The Bulls are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 13th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring and rebounding, putting up 26.8 points and 5.6 boards per game.
    • Lonzo Ball leads Chicago in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 12.8 points per contest.
    • LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • Kemba Walker (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17205918
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Kraken

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida A&M vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) greets Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) following the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy