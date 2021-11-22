New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (11-5) face the New York Knicks (9-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -5.5 212 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

The 108.8 points per game the Bulls put up are just 2.2 more points than the Knicks allow (106.6).

When Chicago totals more than 106.6 points, it is 8-1.

When New York gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 7-2.

The Knicks' 107.6 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 103.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.6 points, New York is 7-3.

Chicago has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.

The Knicks are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Bulls average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Knicks.

The Bulls are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 13th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring and rebounding, putting up 26.8 points and 5.6 boards per game.

Lonzo Ball leads Chicago in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 12.8 points per contest.

LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch