New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (14-8) face the New York Knicks (11-10) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls

    • The 106.5 points per game the Knicks average are only 1.9 more points than the Bulls give up (104.6).
    • New York has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 104.6 points.
    • Chicago has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Bulls put up only 2.7 more points per game (109.1) than the Knicks give up (106.4).
    • Chicago has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • New York's record is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games New York shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
    • The Bulls are shooting 47.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 43.1% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Chicago is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.4 points, grabbing 10.1 boards and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls' leader in scoring and rebounding is DeMar DeRozan with 25.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
    • Chicago's assist leader is Lonzo Ball with 4.8 per game. He also records 12.5 points per game and grabs 5.2 rebounds per game.
    • Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick Jones Jr. (0.8 per game).

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-103

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 106-100

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Suns

    L 118-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hawks

    W 99-90

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Nets

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    L 109-77

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    W 123-88

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 133-119

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

