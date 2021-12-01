New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (14-8) face the New York Knicks (11-10) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls
- The 106.5 points per game the Knicks average are only 1.9 more points than the Bulls give up (104.6).
- New York has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 104.6 points.
- Chicago has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Bulls put up only 2.7 more points per game (109.1) than the Knicks give up (106.4).
- Chicago has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- New York's record is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
- In games New York shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 43.1% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.4 points, grabbing 10.1 boards and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' leader in scoring and rebounding is DeMar DeRozan with 25.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Chicago's assist leader is Lonzo Ball with 4.8 per game. He also records 12.5 points per game and grabs 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick Jones Jr. (0.8 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Bulls
L 109-103
Away
11/23/2021
Lakers
W 106-100
Home
11/26/2021
Suns
L 118-97
Home
11/27/2021
Hawks
W 99-90
Away
11/30/2021
Nets
L 112-110
Away
12/2/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/7/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/10/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Pacers
L 109-77
Home
11/24/2021
Rockets
L 118-113
Away
11/26/2021
Magic
W 123-88
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
L 107-104
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
W 133-119
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/14/2021
Pistons
-
Home