New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

The Chicago Bulls (14-8) face the New York Knicks (11-10) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls

The 106.5 points per game the Knicks average are only 1.9 more points than the Bulls give up (104.6).

New York has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 104.6 points.

Chicago has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.

The Bulls put up only 2.7 more points per game (109.1) than the Knicks give up (106.4).

Chicago has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

New York's record is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.

In games New York shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Bulls are shooting 47.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 43.1% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.4 points, grabbing 10.1 boards and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls' leader in scoring and rebounding is DeMar DeRozan with 25.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Chicago's assist leader is Lonzo Ball with 4.8 per game. He also records 12.5 points per game and grabs 5.2 rebounds per game.

Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.

Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick Jones Jr. (0.8 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Bulls L 109-103 Away 11/23/2021 Lakers W 106-100 Home 11/26/2021 Suns L 118-97 Home 11/27/2021 Hawks W 99-90 Away 11/30/2021 Nets L 112-110 Away 12/2/2021 Bulls - Home 12/4/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/7/2021 Spurs - Away 12/8/2021 Pacers - Away 12/10/2021 Raptors - Away 12/12/2021 Bucks - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule