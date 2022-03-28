New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (33-42) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (43-31) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls

The Bulls put up 111.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks allow.

When Chicago totals more than 106.8 points, it is 36-13.

New York has a 29-16 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.

The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.2 points, New York is 14-7.

Chicago is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.

The Bulls make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Chicago has a 33-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).

This season, New York has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who puts up 27.5 points per game to go with five assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 18 points a contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up one steal and one block per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (10 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).

Evan Fournier knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Suns L 129-102 Away 3/21/2022 Raptors W 113-99 Home 3/22/2022 Bucks L 126-98 Away 3/24/2022 Pelicans L 126-109 Away 3/26/2022 Cavaliers W 98-94 Away 3/28/2022 Knicks - Away 3/29/2022 Wizards - Away 3/31/2022 Clippers - Home 4/2/2022 Heat - Home 4/5/2022 Bucks - Home 4/6/2022 Celtics - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule