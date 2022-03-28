New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (33-42) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (43-31) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls put up 111.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks allow.
  • When Chicago totals more than 106.8 points, it is 36-13.
  • New York has a 29-16 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.2 points, New York is 14-7.
  • Chicago is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Bulls make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Chicago has a 33-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • This season, New York has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who puts up 27.5 points per game to go with five assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 18 points a contest.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up one steal and one block per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (10 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Suns

L 129-102

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

W 113-99

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

L 126-98

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

L 126-109

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

W 98-94

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Jazz

L 108-93

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

L 117-111

Home

3/23/2022

Hornets

W 121-106

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

W 111-103

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

W 104-102

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Wizards

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

