New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (33-42) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (43-31) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls
- The Bulls put up 111.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks allow.
- When Chicago totals more than 106.8 points, it is 36-13.
- New York has a 29-16 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.2 points, New York is 14-7.
- Chicago is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Bulls make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Chicago has a 33-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- This season, New York has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who puts up 27.5 points per game to go with five assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 18 points a contest.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up one steal and one block per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (10 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
- Evan Fournier knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Suns
L 129-102
Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
W 113-99
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
L 126-98
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
L 126-109
Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
W 98-94
Away
3/28/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/31/2022
Clippers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/5/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Jazz
L 108-93
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
L 117-111
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
W 121-106
Away
3/25/2022
Heat
W 111-103
Away
3/27/2022
Pistons
W 104-102
Away
3/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/6/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/8/2022
Wizards
-
Away