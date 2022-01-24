How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (23-24) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, January 24, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The Cavaliers record just 2.7 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks allow (104.5).

Cleveland is 21-7 when scoring more than 104.5 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 107.2 points, it is 19-8.

The Knicks' 104.1 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

New York is 18-10 when it scores more than 102.5 points.

Cleveland is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.1 points.

The Cavaliers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 10th.

The Cavaliers average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (11.0).

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 8.1 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch