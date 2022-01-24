Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (23-24) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, January 24, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Cavaliers vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-5.5

202.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

  • The Cavaliers record just 2.7 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks allow (104.5).
  • Cleveland is 21-7 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • When New York gives up fewer than 107.2 points, it is 19-8.
  • The Knicks' 104.1 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • New York is 18-10 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
  • Cleveland is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.1 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 10th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (11.0).
  • The Knicks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 8.1 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the top scorer from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

2 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy