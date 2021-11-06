New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (6-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- The 113.0 points per game the Knicks put up are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers allow (104.5).
- When New York totals more than 104.5 points, it is 5-0.
- Cleveland has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Cavaliers put up 5.0 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Knicks give up (109.0).
- Cleveland is 1-2 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
- New York is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Knicks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- New York has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- This season, Cleveland has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 21.9 points, 11.3 boards and 5.7 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Kemba Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 16.8 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his stats.
- Jarrett Allen puts up a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.4 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland holds the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Cedi Osman is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.3 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Bulls
W 104-103
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
W 123-117
Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
L 113-104
Home
11/3/2021
Pacers
L 111-98
Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
W 113-98
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/8/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/17/2021
Magic
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
L 113-101
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
L 101-92
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
W 113-110
Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
W 107-104
Home
11/5/2021
Raptors
W 102-101
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/12/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/13/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/15/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
-
Away