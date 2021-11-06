New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (6-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

    • The 113.0 points per game the Knicks put up are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers allow (104.5).
    • When New York totals more than 104.5 points, it is 5-0.
    • Cleveland has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.
    • The Cavaliers put up 5.0 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Knicks give up (109.0).
    • Cleveland is 1-2 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
    • New York is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Knicks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • New York has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
    • This season, Cleveland has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 21.9 points, 11.3 boards and 5.7 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Kemba Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 16.8 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his stats.
    • Jarrett Allen puts up a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.4 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland holds the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
    • Cedi Osman is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.3 per game).

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    W 104-103

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    W 123-117

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    L 113-104

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-98

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-98

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Lakers

    L 113-101

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    L 101-92

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    W 113-110

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Raptors

    W 102-101

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

