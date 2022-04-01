New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (34-43) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • The Knicks put up only 1.6 more points per game (106.4) than the Cavaliers allow (104.8).
  • New York has a 24-20 record when putting up more than 104.8 points.
  • Cleveland is 32-9 when allowing fewer than 106.4 points.
  • The Cavaliers average just 0.2 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks allow (107.0).
  • When it scores more than 107.0 points, Cleveland is 23-12.
  • New York has a 28-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • New York is 16-10 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • Cleveland has put together a 31-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 10.0 boards and distributing 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.6 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is the most prolific from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.6 per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Hornets

W 121-106

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

W 111-103

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

W 104-102

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

W 109-104

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

L 125-114

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/10/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Raptors

L 117-104

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

L 98-94

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

W 107-101

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

L 120-112

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

L 131-107

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/3/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/8/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

