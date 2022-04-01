New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (34-43) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

The Knicks put up only 1.6 more points per game (106.4) than the Cavaliers allow (104.8).

New York has a 24-20 record when putting up more than 104.8 points.

Cleveland is 32-9 when allowing fewer than 106.4 points.

The Cavaliers average just 0.2 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks allow (107.0).

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Cleveland is 23-12.

New York has a 28-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

New York is 16-10 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Cleveland has put together a 31-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 10.0 boards and distributing 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.6 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland is the most prolific from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.6 per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 Hornets W 121-106 Away 3/25/2022 Heat W 111-103 Away 3/27/2022 Pistons W 104-102 Away 3/28/2022 Bulls W 109-104 Home 3/30/2022 Hornets L 125-114 Home 4/2/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/3/2022 Magic - Away 4/6/2022 Nets - Home 4/8/2022 Wizards - Away 4/10/2022 Raptors - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule