New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (20-21) will host the Dallas Mavericks (22-18) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Mavericks
- The 105.8 points per game the Mavericks average are just 0.8 more points than the Knicks give up (105.0).
- Dallas has a 14-4 record when putting up more than 105.0 points.
- New York is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Knicks put up only 0.9 more points per game (104.2) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.3).
- When it scores more than 103.3 points, New York is 14-8.
- Dallas' record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.
- Dallas has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Knicks' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- New York has put together a 9-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith leads Dallas in rebounding, pulling down 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Finney-Smith is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
W 95-86
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
W 103-89
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
W 99-82
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
W 130-106
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
W 113-99
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/15/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/19/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Raptors
L 120-105
Away
1/4/2022
Pacers
W 104-94
Home
1/6/2022
Celtics
W 108-105
Home
1/8/2022
Celtics
L 99-75
Away
1/10/2022
Spurs
W 111-96
Home
1/12/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/15/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/17/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/18/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/23/2022
Clippers
-
Home