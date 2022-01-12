New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (20-21) will host the Dallas Mavericks (22-18) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Mavericks

  • The 105.8 points per game the Mavericks average are just 0.8 more points than the Knicks give up (105.0).
  • Dallas has a 14-4 record when putting up more than 105.0 points.
  • New York is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
  • The Knicks put up only 0.9 more points per game (104.2) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.3).
  • When it scores more than 103.3 points, New York is 14-8.
  • Dallas' record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.
  • Dallas has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Knicks' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • New York has put together a 9-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith leads Dallas in rebounding, pulling down 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Finney-Smith is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Thunder

W 95-86

Away

1/3/2022

Nuggets

W 103-89

Home

1/5/2022

Warriors

W 99-82

Home

1/7/2022

Rockets

W 130-106

Away

1/9/2022

Bulls

W 113-99

Home

1/12/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Raptors

L 120-105

Away

1/4/2022

Pacers

W 104-94

Home

1/6/2022

Celtics

W 108-105

Home

1/8/2022

Celtics

L 99-75

Away

1/10/2022

Spurs

W 111-96

Home

1/12/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/15/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

