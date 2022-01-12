New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (20-21) will host the Dallas Mavericks (22-18) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Mavericks

The 105.8 points per game the Mavericks average are just 0.8 more points than the Knicks give up (105.0).

Dallas has a 14-4 record when putting up more than 105.0 points.

New York is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Knicks put up only 0.9 more points per game (104.2) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.3).

When it scores more than 103.3 points, New York is 14-8.

Dallas' record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.

Dallas has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Knicks' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

New York has put together a 9-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith leads Dallas in rebounding, pulling down 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Finney-Smith is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Thunder W 95-86 Away 1/3/2022 Nuggets W 103-89 Home 1/5/2022 Warriors W 99-82 Home 1/7/2022 Rockets W 130-106 Away 1/9/2022 Bulls W 113-99 Home 1/12/2022 Knicks - Away 1/14/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/15/2022 Magic - Home 1/17/2022 Thunder - Home 1/19/2022 Raptors - Home 1/20/2022 Suns - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule