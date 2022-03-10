Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and guard Jalen Brunson (13) celebrate the win over the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (40-25) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (27-38) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Mavericks

Mavericks vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-9

216.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Knicks

  • The 107.1 points per game the Mavericks put up are the same as the Knicks give up.
  • Dallas has a 24-6 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.
  • New York is 21-9 when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Knicks put up an average of 105.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 103.7 the Mavericks give up.
  • New York has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.
  • Dallas is 30-7 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.
  • The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, 2.0 rebounds less than the Knicks.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

