New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) fight for possession during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (10-11) face the New York Knicks (11-11) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nuggets

The Knicks record 106.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 104.1 the Nuggets allow.

New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 104.1 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 106.9 points, it is 9-3.

The Nuggets put up an average of 103.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks allow.

Denver is 4-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

New York's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.

In games New York shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Nuggets have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Denver has compiled a 7-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.9 points, 10.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 25.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Lakers W 106-100 Home 11/26/2021 Suns L 118-97 Home 11/27/2021 Hawks W 99-90 Away 11/30/2021 Nets L 112-110 Away 12/2/2021 Bulls L 119-115 Home 12/4/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/7/2021 Spurs - Away 12/8/2021 Pacers - Away 12/10/2021 Raptors - Away 12/12/2021 Bucks - Home 12/14/2021 Warriors - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule