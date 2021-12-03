New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) fight for possession during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (10-11) face the New York Knicks (11-11) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nuggets

    • The Knicks record 106.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 104.1 the Nuggets allow.
    • New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 104.1 points.
    • When Denver allows fewer than 106.9 points, it is 9-3.
    • The Nuggets put up an average of 103.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks allow.
    • Denver is 4-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • New York's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
    • In games New York shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
    • The Nuggets have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
    • Denver has compiled a 7-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.9 points, 10.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 25.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 106-100

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Suns

    L 118-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hawks

    W 99-90

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Nets

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    L 126-97

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 119-100

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    L 120-109

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    W 120-111

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    L 108-103

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

