New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (10-11) face the New York Knicks (11-11) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nuggets
- The Knicks record 106.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 104.1 the Nuggets allow.
- New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 104.1 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 106.9 points, it is 9-3.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 103.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks allow.
- Denver is 4-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- New York's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
- In games New York shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Nuggets have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- Denver has compiled a 7-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.9 points, 10.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 25.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Lakers
W 106-100
Home
11/26/2021
Suns
L 118-97
Home
11/27/2021
Hawks
W 99-90
Away
11/30/2021
Nets
L 112-110
Away
12/2/2021
Bulls
L 119-115
Home
12/4/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/7/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/10/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/14/2021
Warriors
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Suns
L 126-97
Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
L 119-100
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
L 120-109
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
W 120-111
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
L 108-103
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home