How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (13-17) will look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-24) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pistons
- The 105.9 points per game the Knicks put up are the same as the Pistons give up.
- When New York puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 7-2.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 105.9 points, it is 4-6.
- The Pistons' 100.4 points per game are 7.0 fewer points than the 107.4 the Knicks give up.
- Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
- New York has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.
- The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- New York has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Pistons have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- This season, Detroit has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, grabbing 9.7 boards and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant scores 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 8.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Cade Cunningham with 5.0 per game.
- Cunningham is dependable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Raptors
L 90-87
Away
12/12/2021
Bucks
L 112-97
Home
12/14/2021
Warriors
L 105-96
Home
12/16/2021
Rockets
W 116-103
Away
12/18/2021
Celtics
L 114-107
Away
12/21/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/23/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/25/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/28/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/31/2021
Thunder
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Pelicans
L 109-93
Away
12/12/2021
Nets
L 116-104
Home
12/16/2021
Pacers
L 122-113
Away
12/18/2021
Rockets
L 116-107
Home
12/19/2021
Heat
W 100-90
Home
12/21/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/1/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away