Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (13-17) will look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-24) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pistons

    • The 105.9 points per game the Knicks put up are the same as the Pistons give up.
    • When New York puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 7-2.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 105.9 points, it is 4-6.
    • The Pistons' 100.4 points per game are 7.0 fewer points than the 107.4 the Knicks give up.
    • Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • New York has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.
    • The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.
    • New York has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
    • The Pistons have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
    • This season, Detroit has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, grabbing 9.7 boards and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant scores 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 8.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Cade Cunningham with 5.0 per game.
    • Cunningham is dependable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    L 90-87

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-97

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    L 105-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-103

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    L 114-107

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    L 109-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    L 116-104

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-113

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rockets

    L 116-107

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    W 100-90

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    54 seconds ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    54 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    54 seconds ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    54 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    54 seconds ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    54 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy