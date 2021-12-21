Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (13-17) will look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-24) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pistons

The 105.9 points per game the Knicks put up are the same as the Pistons give up.

When New York puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 7-2.

When Detroit allows fewer than 105.9 points, it is 4-6.

The Pistons' 100.4 points per game are 7.0 fewer points than the 107.4 the Knicks give up.

Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

New York has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.

The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.

New York has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Detroit has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, grabbing 9.7 boards and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant scores 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 8.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Cade Cunningham with 5.0 per game.

Cunningham is dependable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Raptors L 90-87 Away 12/12/2021 Bucks L 112-97 Home 12/14/2021 Warriors L 105-96 Home 12/16/2021 Rockets W 116-103 Away 12/18/2021 Celtics L 114-107 Away 12/21/2021 Pistons - Home 12/23/2021 Wizards - Home 12/25/2021 Hawks - Home 12/28/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/29/2021 Pistons - Away 12/31/2021 Thunder - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule