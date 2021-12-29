Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (5-27) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (16-18) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-8
213.5 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks
- The Knicks score 105.7 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 110.5 the Pistons allow.
- When New York totals more than 110.5 points, it is 7-2.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 105.7 points, it is 4-7.
- The Pistons' 100.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.2 points, Detroit is 3-7.
- New York has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.7 points.
- The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 14th.
- The Knicks' 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.6 more rebounds than the Pistons average per game (10.3).
- The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.7 points, 10.0 boards and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
- Cunningham knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).
