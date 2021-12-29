Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (5-27) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (16-18) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8 213.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks

The Knicks score 105.7 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 110.5 the Pistons allow.

When New York totals more than 110.5 points, it is 7-2.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 105.7 points, it is 4-7.

The Pistons' 100.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.2 points, Detroit is 3-7.

New York has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.7 points.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 14th.

The Knicks' 10.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.6 more rebounds than the Pistons average per game (10.3).

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.7 points, 10.0 boards and 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch