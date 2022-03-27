New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (20-54) battle the New York Knicks (32-42) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-3
219.5 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks
- The 106.3 points per game the Knicks record are 5.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (112.2).
- New York is 13-7 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- Detroit has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Pistons' 104.3 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Detroit is 15-17 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
- New York is 24-8 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Pistons are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The Knicks grab 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Pistons average (11.1).
- The Pistons are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
- The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham collects 17.1 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
- Saddiq Bey is consistent from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
