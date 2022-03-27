New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-54) battle the New York Knicks (32-42) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3 219.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks

The 106.3 points per game the Knicks record are 5.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (112.2).

New York is 13-7 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Detroit has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Pistons' 104.3 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Detroit is 15-17 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

New York is 24-8 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.

The Pistons are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Knicks grab 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Pistons average (11.1).

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch