How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons in NBA Summer League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks and Pistons are set to square off in what should be a highly entertaining NBA Summer League matchup.
With the 2021 NBA Summer League in full motion, the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons are set to face off against each other on Friday night. Everyone knows why watching the Pistons is a must, with 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham headlining their roster. Cunningham is expected to be one of the next big superstars in the NBA, and the Pistons are hoping he can lead them back into contention.

In the Pistons' last game, a loss to the Houston Rockets, Cunningham scored 20 points to go along with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Detroit also has other young talent featured on this roster in Saddiq Bey, Sekou Doumbouya, and Killian Hyes to keep a close eye on.

For the Knicks, Obi Toppin headlines the Summer League roster. He and Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks to a 91-82 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their last Summer League game. Toppin scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Quickley scored 25 points and dished out seven assists.

With the Knicks and Pistons playing each other, we have another Summer League game that you simply will not want to miss.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

You can stream the Knicks vs. Pistons game on fuboTV:

Simply having NBA basketball on TV is reason enough to turn the game on. However, being able to watch big young names like Cunningham, Toppin, Hayes, and Quickley makes this must-watch material.

These two teams are going to go at it, so make sure to tune in and watch the next crop of potential NBA superstars.

How To Watch

August
13
2021

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
