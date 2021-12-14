Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots the ball over New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (12-15) will host the Golden State Warriors (22-5) after losing four straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Warriors

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors record 112.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 107.4 the Knicks allow.
    • Golden State is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • When New York allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 10-9.
    • The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 100.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.
    • New York has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 100.4 points.
    • Golden State's record is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Warriors are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Knicks allow to opponents.
    • Golden State has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
    • New York has put together an 11-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 boards and distributes 7.3 assists per game to go with a 8.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.0 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is dependable from deep and leads the Knicks with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.7 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-107

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Magic

    W 126-95

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 104-94

    Home

    12/11/2021

    76ers

    L 102-93

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Pacers

    W 102-100

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-99

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-109

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-102

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    L 90-87

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-97

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

