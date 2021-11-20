New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-14) will look to stop a 13-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (8-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Rockets

The Knicks average just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Rockets give up (112.0).

When New York puts up more than 112.0 points, it is 4-0.

Houston has a 1-5 record when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Rockets' 100.9 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 107.1 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 107.1 points, Houston is 1-2.

New York is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 100.9 points.

The Knicks are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Houston has put together a 1-5 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.8 points, 10.0 boards and 5.0 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Kemba Walker, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Walker and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he records 5.1 assists per game.

Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.7 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 76ers W 103-96 Away 11/10/2021 Bucks L 112-100 Home 11/12/2021 Hornets L 104-96 Away 11/15/2021 Pacers W 92-84 Home 11/17/2021 Magic L 104-98 Home 11/20/2021 Rockets - Home 11/21/2021 Bulls - Away 11/23/2021 Lakers - Home 11/26/2021 Suns - Home 11/27/2021 Hawks - Away 11/30/2021 Nets - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule