New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (12-16) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (9-19) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-5
214.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Knicks
- The Knicks record 105.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 113.0 the Rockets give up.
- When New York scores more than 113.0 points, it is 4-1.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 105.5 points, it is 3-4.
- The Rockets' 106.2 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 8-3.
- New York's record is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 106.2 points.
- The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.
- The Knicks' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).
- The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at seventh.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.0 per game. He also records 12.0 points per game and grabs 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
