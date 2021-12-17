New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (12-16) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (9-19) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -5 214.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Knicks

The Knicks record 105.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 113.0 the Rockets give up.

When New York scores more than 113.0 points, it is 4-1.

When Houston gives up fewer than 105.5 points, it is 3-4.

The Rockets' 106.2 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 8-3.

New York's record is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 106.2 points.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.

The Knicks' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).

The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at seventh.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch