New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (12-16) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (9-19) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Rockets

    Knicks vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -5

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Knicks

    • The Knicks record 105.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 113.0 the Rockets give up.
    • When New York scores more than 113.0 points, it is 4-1.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 105.5 points, it is 3-4.
    • The Rockets' 106.2 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.
    • When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 8-3.
    • New York's record is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.
    • The Knicks' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).
    • The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at seventh.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.0 per game. He also records 12.0 points per game and grabs 5.9 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    New York Knicks at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
