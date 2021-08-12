It has been a long time since the Knicks were viewed as a legitimate contender. Could this be the year that New York makes a surprise NBA Finals run?

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks made an impressive run during the 2020-21 NBA season. No one saw them ending the year as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. The same could be said for Randle being an All-Star.

Despite the lack of hype entering the season, the Knicks accomplished big things. They put themselves back on the map as possible contenders heading into the 2021-22 season.

In the offseason, the Knicks took care of business. They went out and re-signed point guard Derrick Rose, signed Evan Fournier to a lucrative four-year, $78 million deal, brought in veteran star point guard Kemba Walker following a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder, gave Randle a big contract extension, brought back defensive-minded center Nerlens Noel, and re-signed veteran scoring guard Alec Burks.

The Knicks have been busy, to say the least. All of those moves are in preparation to compete once again in the East. New York also drafted Houston guard Quentin Grimes, Lithuanian guard Rokas Jokubaitis, West Virginia guard Miles McBride, and Texas forward Jericho Sims.

Tom Thibodeau has to be feeling good about the roster he has heading into this season. New York will be a tough team to beat all year long.

New York has not been viewed as a serious contender for quite a few years. It has taken some time and quite a few losses to get back to relevance. Thankfully for Knicks' fans, the franchise is finally there.

This season will be extremely fun to watch. The Knicks are going to win a lot of games and are going to be in contention for a playoff spot once again. With how they have built the roster, New York could be a tough out in a seven-game series for any team.

Expect to see the Knicks live up to the hype this season. Randle is a perfect star to lead the way and the supporting cast around him is phenomenal. New York will play must-watch basketball and could surprise all of us in the postseason, assuming they stay healthy.

