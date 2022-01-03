New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (14-22) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (17-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers
- The Knicks score just 2.7 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Pacers give up (107.4).
- New York has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 104.7 points, it is 9-6.
- The Pacers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks give up.
- Indiana has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
- New York is 14-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- New York is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- Indiana has compiled a 13-11 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis puts up 11.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pacers' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Indiana's Caris LeVert scores 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Justin Holiday is dependable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
Hawks
W 101-87
Home
12/28/2021
Timberwolves
W 96-88
Away
12/29/2021
Pistons
W 94-85
Away
12/31/2021
Thunder
L 95-80
Away
1/2/2022
Raptors
L 120-105
Away
1/4/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/8/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/10/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/12/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/15/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
W 118-106
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
L 113-105
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
L 116-108
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
L 108-106
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
L 108-104
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/12/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/14/2022
Suns
-
Home