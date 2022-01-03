New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (14-22) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (17-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers

The Knicks score just 2.7 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Pacers give up (107.4).

New York has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 104.7 points, it is 9-6.

The Pacers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks give up.

Indiana has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

New York is 14-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

New York is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Indiana has compiled a 13-11 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 11.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pacers' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Indiana's Caris LeVert scores 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Justin Holiday is dependable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.

Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Hawks W 101-87 Home 12/28/2021 Timberwolves W 96-88 Away 12/29/2021 Pistons W 94-85 Away 12/31/2021 Thunder L 95-80 Away 1/2/2022 Raptors L 120-105 Away 1/4/2022 Pacers - Home 1/6/2022 Celtics - Home 1/8/2022 Celtics - Away 1/10/2022 Spurs - Home 1/12/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/15/2022 Hawks - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule