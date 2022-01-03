New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (14-22) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (17-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers

    • The Knicks score just 2.7 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Pacers give up (107.4).
    • New York has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • When Indiana allows fewer than 104.7 points, it is 9-6.
    • The Pacers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks give up.
    • Indiana has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
    • New York is 14-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
    • New York is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
    • Indiana has compiled a 13-11 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis puts up 11.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pacers' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Indiana's Caris LeVert scores 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Justin Holiday is dependable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-87

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 96-88

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-85

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    L 95-80

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raptors

    L 120-105

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    W 118-106

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 113-105

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    L 116-108

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    L 108-106

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    L 108-104

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

