How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (7-6) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers
- The Knicks average 109.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 108.5 the Pacers allow.
- New York has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.
- Indiana is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Pacers score only 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (109.2).
- When it scores more than 109.2 points, Indiana is 4-2.
- New York has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.1 points.
- The Knicks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- New York has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Pacers have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- Indiana is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21.0 points, pulling down 10.3 boards and dishing out 5.2 assists per game.
- The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Kemba Walker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis sits on top of the Pacers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.6 per game. He also averages 10.4 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.4 per game.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
W 113-98
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
L 126-109
Home
11/8/2021
76ers
W 103-96
Away
11/10/2021
Bucks
L 112-100
Home
11/12/2021
Hornets
L 104-96
Away
11/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/17/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/23/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Suns
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-106
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
W 94-91
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
L 101-98
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
W 111-100
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
W 118-113
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/24/2021
Lakers
-
Home