    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with guard RJ Barrett (9), guard Evan Fournier (13), and center Taj Gibson (67) in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (7-6) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pacers

    • The Knicks average 109.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 108.5 the Pacers allow.
    • New York has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.
    • Indiana is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Pacers score only 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (109.2).
    • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Indiana is 4-2.
    • New York has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.1 points.
    • The Knicks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • New York has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Pacers have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
    • Indiana is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21.0 points, pulling down 10.3 boards and dishing out 5.2 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Kemba Walker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis sits on top of the Pacers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.6 per game. He also averages 10.4 points per game and tacks on 3.4 rebounds per game.
    • Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.4 per game.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-98

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 126-109

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    W 103-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    L 104-96

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 110-106

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    W 94-91

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    L 101-98

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-100

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

