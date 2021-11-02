New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (5-2) will visit the Indiana Pacers (2-6) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

    • The 111.3 points per game the Pacers score are just 1.0 more point than the Knicks give up (110.3).
    • When Indiana totals more than 110.3 points, it is 1-2.
    • When New York allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 3-1.
    • The Knicks' 115.1 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 113.3 the Pacers give up.
    • New York is 3-0 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
    • Indiana's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Knicks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 21st.
    • The Pacers' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Knicks average per game (9.3).
    • The Knicks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 21.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell leads Indiana in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.
    • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by recording 21.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is the most prolific from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • Kemba Walker (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Randle (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

