New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

The New York Knicks (5-2) will visit the Indiana Pacers (2-6) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

The 111.3 points per game the Pacers score are just 1.0 more point than the Knicks give up (110.3).

When Indiana totals more than 110.3 points, it is 1-2.

When New York allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Knicks' 115.1 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 113.3 the Pacers give up.

New York is 3-0 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Indiana's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.

The Knicks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 21st.

The Pacers' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Knicks average per game (9.3).

The Knicks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 21.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

T.J. McConnell leads Indiana in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch