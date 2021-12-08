Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots under the arm of San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (10-16) take on the New York Knicks (12-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -4.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

The 107.6 points per game the Pacers score are just 0.3 more points than the Knicks give up (107.3).

When Indiana totals more than 107.3 points, it is 8-6.

New York has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Knicks put up an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers allow.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, New York is 6-3.

Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 11th.

The Pacers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Knicks pull down per game (10.9).

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.5 points and distributing 6.2 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch