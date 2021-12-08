Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (10-16) take on the New York Knicks (12-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-4.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks
- The 107.6 points per game the Pacers score are just 0.3 more points than the Knicks give up (107.3).
- When Indiana totals more than 107.3 points, it is 8-6.
- New York has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Knicks put up an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, New York is 6-3.
- Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Knicks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 11th.
- The Pacers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Knicks pull down per game (10.9).
- The Knicks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 12th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.5 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
- Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is reliable from distance and leads the Knicks with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)