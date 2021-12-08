Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots under the arm of San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (10-16) take on the New York Knicks (12-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pacers

    Pacers vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -4.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

    • The 107.6 points per game the Pacers score are just 0.3 more points than the Knicks give up (107.3).
    • When Indiana totals more than 107.3 points, it is 8-6.
    • New York has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Knicks put up an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.8 points, New York is 6-3.
    • Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Knicks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 11th.
    • The Pacers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Knicks pull down per game (10.9).
    • The Knicks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 12th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.5 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 17.8 points per game.
    • Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is reliable from distance and leads the Knicks with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Alec Burks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

