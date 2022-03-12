New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (45-22) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (28-38) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -9.5 229 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Knicks

The 114.2 points per game the Grizzlies average are 7.4 more points than the Knicks allow (106.8).

When Memphis scores more than 106.8 points, it is 39-9.

New York has a 25-23 record when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.

The Knicks score an average of 105.8 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies give up.

New York is 14-8 when it scores more than 109.3 points.

Memphis is 20-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Grizzlies average 14 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Knicks by 2.6 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.5 points and distributes 6.7 assists per game.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.8 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch