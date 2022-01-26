New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (30-17) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (23-25) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Heat

Heat vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-6

203 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

  • The Heat score just 4.3 more points per game (108.6) than the Knicks allow (104.3).
  • Miami has a 24-6 record when scoring more than 104.3 points.
  • When New York gives up fewer than 108.6 points, it is 20-9.
  • The Knicks' 103.9 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 104.1 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • New York has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.
  • Miami's record is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 103.9 points.
  • The Knicks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 16th.
  • The Heat's 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (11.0).
  • The Heat are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (9.9 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from distance and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.5 per game.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

New York Knicks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

