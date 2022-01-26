New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (30-17) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (23-25) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6 203 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

The Heat score just 4.3 more points per game (108.6) than the Knicks allow (104.3).

Miami has a 24-6 record when scoring more than 104.3 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 108.6 points, it is 20-9.

The Knicks' 103.9 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 104.1 the Heat allow to opponents.

New York has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.

Miami's record is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 103.9 points.

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 16th.

The Heat's 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (11.0).

The Heat are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Caleb Martin is Miami's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch