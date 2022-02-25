How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (25-34) will host the Miami Heat (38-21) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Heat
- The Heat record 108.9 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 106.6 the Knicks give up.
- When Miami puts up more than 106.6 points, it is 30-7.
- New York has a 21-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Knicks' 105.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up.
- New York has put together a 17-13 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Miami is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.
- The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Miami has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- New York is 16-9 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.8 per game), rebounds (10.2 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Wizards
W 121-100
Away
2/10/2022
Pelicans
W 112-97
Away
2/12/2022
Nets
W 115-111
Home
2/15/2022
Mavericks
L 107-99
Home
2/17/2022
Hornets
W 111-107
Away
2/25/2022
Knicks
-
Away
2/26/2022
Spurs
-
Home
2/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Nuggets
L 132-115
Away
2/10/2022
Warriors
W 116-114
Away
2/12/2022
Trail Blazers
L 112-103
Away
2/14/2022
Thunder
L 127-123
Home
2/16/2022
Nets
L 111-106
Home
2/25/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
-
Away