How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-34) will host the Miami Heat (38-21) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Heat

  • The Heat record 108.9 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 106.6 the Knicks give up.
  • When Miami puts up more than 106.6 points, it is 30-7.
  • New York has a 21-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Knicks' 105.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up.
  • New York has put together a 17-13 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
  • Miami is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.
  • The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Miami has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • New York is 16-9 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.8 per game), rebounds (10.2 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Wizards

W 121-100

Away

2/10/2022

Pelicans

W 112-97

Away

2/12/2022

Nets

W 115-111

Home

2/15/2022

Mavericks

L 107-99

Home

2/17/2022

Hornets

W 111-107

Away

2/25/2022

Knicks

-

Away

2/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/2/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/3/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Nuggets

L 132-115

Away

2/10/2022

Warriors

W 116-114

Away

2/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 112-103

Away

2/14/2022

Thunder

L 127-123

Home

2/16/2022

Nets

L 111-106

Home

2/25/2022

Heat

-

Home

2/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/4/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Kings

-

Away

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Miami Heat at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
