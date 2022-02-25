Feb 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-34) will host the Miami Heat (38-21) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Heat

The Heat record 108.9 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 106.6 the Knicks give up.

When Miami puts up more than 106.6 points, it is 30-7.

New York has a 21-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Knicks' 105.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up.

New York has put together a 17-13 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.

Miami is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.

The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Miami has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

New York is 16-9 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.8 per game), rebounds (10.2 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Wizards W 121-100 Away 2/10/2022 Pelicans W 112-97 Away 2/12/2022 Nets W 115-111 Home 2/15/2022 Mavericks L 107-99 Home 2/17/2022 Hornets W 111-107 Away 2/25/2022 Knicks - Away 2/26/2022 Spurs - Home 2/28/2022 Bulls - Home 3/2/2022 Bucks - Away 3/3/2022 Nets - Away 3/5/2022 76ers - Home

