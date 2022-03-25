New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

The New York Knicks (31-42) take on the Miami Heat (47-26) at FTX Arena on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -8 215.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

The 109.4 points per game the Heat score are only 2.5 more points than the Knicks give up (106.9).

When Miami totals more than 106.9 points, it is 37-8.

New York has a 27-11 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.

The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 105.1 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 105.1 points, New York is 21-18.

Miami's record is 33-6 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.

The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

The Heat average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.

The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.7 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch