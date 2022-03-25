New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Knicks (31-42) take on the Miami Heat (47-26) at FTX Arena on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Heat

Heat vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-8

215.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Knicks

  • The 109.4 points per game the Heat score are only 2.5 more points than the Knicks give up (106.9).
  • When Miami totals more than 106.9 points, it is 37-8.
  • New York has a 27-11 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 105.1 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 105.1 points, New York is 21-18.
  • Miami's record is 33-6 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.
  • The Heat average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.
  • The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.7 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

New York Knicks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961820
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Avalanche

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_10611932
2022 World Womens Curling Championship

How to Watch Denmark vs. United States in Women's Curling

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17245113
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17450160
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy