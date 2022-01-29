New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (30-20) will host the New York Knicks (23-26) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9 216.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks

The 111.8 points per game the Bucks put up are 7.4 more points than the Knicks allow (104.4).

Milwaukee has a 27-7 record when putting up more than 104.4 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 21-13.

The Knicks score only 4.5 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Bucks give up (108.3).

When it scores more than 108.3 points, New York is 10-5.

Milwaukee is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 10th.

The Bucks average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Knicks pull down per game (11.1).

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 11.2 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch