The New York Knicks (7-4) face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks

The Knicks record only 3.1 more points per game (111.7) than the Bucks give up (108.6).

New York has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 108.6 points.

Milwaukee is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.

The Bucks' 107.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 109.4 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Milwaukee is 5-0.

New York is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bucks' opponents have knocked down.

New York has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Bucks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Milwaukee has put together a 5-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 22.5 points, grabbing 11.0 rebounds and distributing 5.5 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The New York steals leader is Kemba Walker, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by averaging 27.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Grayson Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 3.5 threes per game.

Antetokounmpo is at the top of the Milwaukee steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/1/2021 Raptors L 113-104 Home 11/3/2021 Pacers L 111-98 Away 11/5/2021 Bucks W 113-98 Away 11/7/2021 Cavaliers L 126-109 Home 11/8/2021 76ers W 103-96 Away 11/10/2021 Bucks - Home 11/12/2021 Hornets - Away 11/15/2021 Pacers - Home 11/17/2021 Magic - Home 11/20/2021 Rockets - Home 11/21/2021 Bulls - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule