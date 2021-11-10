Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (7-4) face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks
- The Knicks record only 3.1 more points per game (111.7) than the Bucks give up (108.6).
- New York has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 108.6 points.
- Milwaukee is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Bucks' 107.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 109.4 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.4 points, Milwaukee is 5-0.
- New York is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bucks' opponents have knocked down.
- New York has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Bucks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Milwaukee has put together a 5-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 22.5 points, grabbing 11.0 rebounds and distributing 5.5 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The New York steals leader is Kemba Walker, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by averaging 27.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Antetokounmpo is at the top of the Milwaukee steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
L 113-104
Home
11/3/2021
Pacers
L 111-98
Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
W 113-98
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
L 126-109
Home
11/8/2021
76ers
W 103-96
Away
11/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/17/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bulls
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Jazz
L 107-95
Home
11/2/2021
Pistons
W 117-89
Away
11/5/2021
Knicks
L 113-98
Home
11/7/2021
Wizards
L 101-94
Away
11/9/2021
76ers
W 118-109
Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
-
Home
How To Watch
November
10
2021
Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)