    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with guard RJ Barrett (9), guard Evan Fournier (13), and center Taj Gibson (67) in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (7-4) face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks

    • The Knicks record only 3.1 more points per game (111.7) than the Bucks give up (108.6).
    • New York has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 108.6 points.
    • Milwaukee is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
    • The Bucks' 107.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 109.4 the Knicks give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 109.4 points, Milwaukee is 5-0.
    • New York is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bucks' opponents have knocked down.
    • New York has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
    • The Bucks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • Milwaukee has put together a 5-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 22.5 points, grabbing 11.0 rebounds and distributing 5.5 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The New York steals leader is Kemba Walker, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by averaging 27.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Antetokounmpo is at the top of the Milwaukee steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    L 113-104

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-98

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-98

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 126-109

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    W 103-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-95

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-89

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    L 113-98

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-94

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
