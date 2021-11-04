New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (5-3) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks
- The Bucks put up 109.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 110.4 the Knicks allow.
- Milwaukee is 4-0 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
- New York is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Knicks average only 4.0 more points per game (113.0) than the Bucks allow (109.0).
- New York is 4-0 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Knicks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.
- The Bucks average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks pull down per game (9.9).
- The Bucks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 16th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.4 points, 10.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Khris Middleton, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.4 per game).
How To Watch
November
5
2021
New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)