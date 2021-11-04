New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) struggle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (5-3) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks

    • The Bucks put up 109.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 110.4 the Knicks allow.
    • Milwaukee is 4-0 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
    • New York is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
    • The Knicks average only 4.0 more points per game (113.0) than the Bucks allow (109.0).
    • New York is 4-0 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
    • Milwaukee's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 113.0 points.
    • The Knicks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.
    • The Bucks average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks pull down per game (9.9).
    • The Bucks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 16th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.4 points, 10.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Khris Middleton, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.4 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
