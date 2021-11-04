New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) struggle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (5-3) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks

The Bucks put up 109.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 110.4 the Knicks allow.

Milwaukee is 4-0 when scoring more than 110.4 points.

New York is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.

The Knicks average only 4.0 more points per game (113.0) than the Bucks allow (109.0).

New York is 4-0 when it scores more than 109.0 points.

Milwaukee's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 113.0 points.

The Knicks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.

The Bucks average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks pull down per game (9.9).

The Bucks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 16th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.4 points, 10.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Khris Middleton, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch