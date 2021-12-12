Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (12-14) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) after losing three home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks average 110.7 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 107.2 the Knicks allow.
    • Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.
    • When New York gives up fewer than 110.7 points, it is 10-5.
    • The Knicks score an average of 106.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 106.9 the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • New York has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
    • Milwaukee is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Knicks allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
    • The Knicks have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
    • This season, New York has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 15.9 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-93

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    W 124-102

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 112-104

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-114

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-99

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-109

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-102

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    L 90-87

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    5 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    5 minutes ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    5 minutes ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    5 minutes ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    5 minutes ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    5 minutes ago
    lamar jackson ravens
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy