The New York Knicks (12-14) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) after losing three home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks

The Bucks average 110.7 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 107.2 the Knicks allow.

Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 110.7 points, it is 10-5.

The Knicks score an average of 106.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 106.9 the Bucks give up to opponents.

New York has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Milwaukee is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Knicks have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, New York has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 15.9 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.8 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Raptors L 97-93 Away 12/4/2021 Heat W 124-102 Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers W 112-104 Home 12/8/2021 Heat L 113-104 Away 12/10/2021 Rockets W 123-114 Away 12/12/2021 Knicks - Away 12/13/2021 Celtics - Away 12/15/2021 Pacers - Home 12/17/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/22/2021 Rockets - Home

