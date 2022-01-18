How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) face the New York Knicks (22-22) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Timberwolves
- The 110.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 5.6 more points than the Knicks allow (104.5).
- Minnesota is 18-12 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
- New York is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Knicks score just 4.9 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Timberwolves give up (109.1).
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, New York is 9-3.
- Minnesota has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.8% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- New York has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.6 points and grabs 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Thunder
W 135-105
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
W 141-123
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
L 128-125
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-108
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
W 119-99
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/27/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/28/2022
Suns
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Celtics
L 99-75
Away
1/10/2022
Spurs
W 111-96
Home
1/12/2022
Mavericks
W 108-85
Home
1/15/2022
Hawks
W 117-108
Away
1/17/2022
Hornets
L 97-87
Home
1/18/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/23/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/28/2022
Bucks
-
Away
