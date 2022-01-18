Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots over New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) face the New York Knicks (22-22) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

  • The 110.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 5.6 more points than the Knicks allow (104.5).
  • Minnesota is 18-12 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • New York is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
  • The Knicks score just 4.9 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Timberwolves give up (109.1).
  • When it scores more than 109.1 points, New York is 9-3.
  • Minnesota has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Timberwolves are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.8% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
  • New York has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.6 points and grabs 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Thunder

W 135-105

Away

1/9/2022

Rockets

W 141-123

Away

1/11/2022

Pelicans

L 128-125

Away

1/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

W 119-99

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/28/2022

Suns

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Celtics

L 99-75

Away

1/10/2022

Spurs

W 111-96

Home

1/12/2022

Mavericks

W 108-85

Home

1/15/2022

Hawks

W 117-108

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

L 97-87

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/28/2022

Bucks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

