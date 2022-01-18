How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots over New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) face the New York Knicks (22-22) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

The 110.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 5.6 more points than the Knicks allow (104.5).

Minnesota is 18-12 when scoring more than 104.5 points.

New York is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.

The Knicks score just 4.9 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Timberwolves give up (109.1).

When it scores more than 109.1 points, New York is 9-3.

Minnesota has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Knicks allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.8% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

New York has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.6 points and grabs 9.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Thunder W 135-105 Away 1/9/2022 Rockets W 141-123 Away 1/11/2022 Pelicans L 128-125 Away 1/13/2022 Grizzlies L 116-108 Away 1/16/2022 Warriors W 119-99 Home 1/18/2022 Knicks - Away 1/19/2022 Hawks - Away 1/23/2022 Nets - Home 1/25/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/27/2022 Warriors - Away 1/28/2022 Suns - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule