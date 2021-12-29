Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) will host the New York Knicks (15-18) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-4.5
211 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Knicks
- The Knicks record just 3.2 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Timberwolves give up (109.2).
- New York has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
- Minnesota has an 11-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.8 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, Minnesota is 14-7.
- New York is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
- The Knicks average 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 6.7 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
