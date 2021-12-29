Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) will host the New York Knicks (15-18) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

    Knicks vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -4.5

    211 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

    • The Knicks record just 3.2 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Timberwolves give up (109.2).
    • New York has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
    • Minnesota has an 11-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.8 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 106.8 points, Minnesota is 14-7.
    • New York is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Knicks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
    • The Knicks average 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
    • The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 6.7 assists per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
