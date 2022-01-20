How to Watch New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) will visit the New York Knicks (22-23) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pelicans
- The Knicks average 5.8 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pelicans give up (110.1).
- New York is 9-2 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
- New Orleans is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Pelicans put up just 0.9 more points per game (105.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (104.6).
- New Orleans has put together a 13-12 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- New York's record is 18-7 when it allows fewer than 105.5 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- New York is 9-2 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Pelicans have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- New Orleans is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.4 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Spurs
W 111-96
Home
1/12/2022
Mavericks
W 108-85
Home
1/15/2022
Hawks
W 117-108
Away
1/17/2022
Hornets
L 97-87
Home
1/18/2022
Timberwolves
L 112-110
Home
1/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/23/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/28/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/31/2022
Kings
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Raptors
L 105-101
Away
1/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 128-125
Home
1/13/2022
Clippers
W 113-89
Home
1/15/2022
Nets
L 120-105
Away
1/17/2022
Celtics
L 104-92
Away
1/20/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/24/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/25/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/29/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/31/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away