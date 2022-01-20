How to Watch New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) looks to get around Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) will visit the New York Knicks (22-23) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pelicans

The Knicks average 5.8 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pelicans give up (110.1).

New York is 9-2 when scoring more than 110.1 points.

New Orleans is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 104.3 points.

The Pelicans put up just 0.9 more points per game (105.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (104.6).

New Orleans has put together a 13-12 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

New York's record is 18-7 when it allows fewer than 105.5 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

New York is 9-2 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Pelicans have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

New Orleans is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram's points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.4 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Spurs W 111-96 Home 1/12/2022 Mavericks W 108-85 Home 1/15/2022 Hawks W 117-108 Away 1/17/2022 Hornets L 97-87 Home 1/18/2022 Timberwolves L 112-110 Home 1/20/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/23/2022 Clippers - Home 1/24/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/26/2022 Heat - Away 1/28/2022 Bucks - Away 1/31/2022 Kings - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule