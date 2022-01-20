Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) looks to get around Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) looks to get around Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) will visit the New York Knicks (22-23) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pelicans

  • The Knicks average 5.8 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pelicans give up (110.1).
  • New York is 9-2 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
  • New Orleans is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Pelicans put up just 0.9 more points per game (105.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (104.6).
  • New Orleans has put together a 13-12 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • New York's record is 18-7 when it allows fewer than 105.5 points.
  • This season, the Knicks have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
  • New York is 9-2 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Pelicans have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
  • New Orleans is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.4 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Spurs

W 111-96

Home

1/12/2022

Mavericks

W 108-85

Home

1/15/2022

Hawks

W 117-108

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

L 97-87

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

L 112-110

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/28/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/31/2022

Kings

-

Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Raptors

L 105-101

Away

1/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 128-125

Home

1/13/2022

Clippers

W 113-89

Home

1/15/2022

Nets

L 120-105

Away

1/17/2022

Celtics

L 104-92

Away

1/20/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/24/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/25/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/29/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
20
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516839
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulsa at Cincinnati

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16949997
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open, Third Round

2 minutes ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Saint Mary's

2 minutes ago
BYU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at BYU

2 minutes ago
uconn men basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Butler Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
loyola marymount women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
alabama women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy