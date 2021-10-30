Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-5) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (4-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-8
213 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Knicks
- The 115.8 points per game the Knicks record are 6.8 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.0).
- New York is 3-0 when scoring more than 109.0 points.
- New Orleans has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.
- The Pelicans put up 6.2 fewer points per game (102.2) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (108.4).
- When it scores more than 108.4 points, New Orleans is 0-2.
- New York is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 102.2 points.
- The Knicks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank sixth.
- The Knicks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, 2.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 12th.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 23.0 points, 12.2 boards and 7.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
- The New York steals leader is Fournier, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Randle, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram racks up enough points (25.0 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 14.7 rebounds, 18.2 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.3 per game).
How To Watch
