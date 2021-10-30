Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-5) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (4-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8 213 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Knicks

The 115.8 points per game the Knicks record are 6.8 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.0).

New York is 3-0 when scoring more than 109.0 points.

New Orleans has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.

The Pelicans put up 6.2 fewer points per game (102.2) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (108.4).

When it scores more than 108.4 points, New Orleans is 0-2.

New York is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 102.2 points.

The Knicks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank sixth.

The Knicks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, 2.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 12th.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 23.0 points, 12.2 boards and 7.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.

The New York steals leader is Fournier, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Randle, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch