New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (17-18) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Knicks

The Thunder score 100.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 105.6 the Knicks give up.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 when scoring more than 105.6 points.

New York has a 12-1 record when allowing fewer than 100.4 points.

The Knicks' 105.4 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder give up to opponents.

New York is 7-4 when it scores more than 108.2 points.

Oklahoma City is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.

The Thunder are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 12th.

The Thunder pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Knicks average (10.9).

The Thunder are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists. Giddey averages 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City in scoring, averaging 22.7 per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Dort, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch