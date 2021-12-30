New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (17-18) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Knicks

    • The Thunder score 100.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 105.6 the Knicks give up.
    • Oklahoma City is 7-3 when scoring more than 105.6 points.
    • New York has a 12-1 record when allowing fewer than 100.4 points.
    • The Knicks' 105.4 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder give up to opponents.
    • New York is 7-4 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.
    • The Thunder are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 12th.
    • The Thunder pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Knicks average (10.9).
    • The Thunder are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists. Giddey averages 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City in scoring, averaging 22.7 per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Oklahoma City steals leader is Dort, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the loose ball during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) fouls Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy