How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (1-0) face the Orlando Magic (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Amway Center
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-8
212.5 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks
- Last year, the Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic allowed.
- New York had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- Orlando went 10-9 last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were only 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 104.7 points last season, Orlando went 18-16.
- New York went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA. The Knicks finished eighth.
- The Knicks and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 10.4 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Knicks ranked 15th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Magic ranked 10th.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle scored 24.1 points, pulled down 10.3 rebounds and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Nerlens Noel averaged 1.1 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game last season.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11.2 points, grabbed 8.2 boards and distributed 1.9 assists per game last season.
- R.J. Hampton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 0.5 per contest a season ago.
- Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
October
22
2021
New York Knicks at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
