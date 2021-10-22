Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (1-0) face the Orlando Magic (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8 212.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks

Last year, the Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic allowed.

New York had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Orlando went 10-9 last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were only 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 104.7 points last season, Orlando went 18-16.

New York went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points.

The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA. The Knicks finished eighth.

The Knicks and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 10.4 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Knicks ranked 15th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Magic ranked 10th.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle scored 24.1 points, pulled down 10.3 rebounds and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.

Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Nerlens Noel averaged 1.1 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game last season.

Magic Players to Watch