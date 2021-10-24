New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (2-0) take the court against the Orlando Magic (0-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Magic
- Last year, the 107.1 points per game the Knicks recorded were 6.2 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).
- When New York totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 18-1.
- Orlando went 10-9 last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks allowed to opponents.
- Orlando went 18-16 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.
- New York had a 26-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Knicks shot 45.6% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Magic allowed to opponents.
- New York went 26-4 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Magic's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Knicks gave up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Orlando went 15-16 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle scored 24.1 points, grabbed 10.3 rebounds and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Randle hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. put up 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Celtics
W 138-134
Home
10/22/2021
Magic
W 121-96
Away
10/24/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/26/2021
76ers
-
Home
10/28/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Spurs
L 123-97
Away
10/22/2021
Knicks
L 121-96
Home
10/24/2021
Knicks
-
Away
10/25/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
How To Watch
October
24
2021
Orlando Magic at New York Knicks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
