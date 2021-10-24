New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (2-0) take the court against the Orlando Magic (0-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Magic

Last year, the 107.1 points per game the Knicks recorded were 6.2 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).

When New York totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Orlando went 10-9 last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks allowed to opponents.

Orlando went 18-16 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.

New York had a 26-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.

The Knicks shot 45.6% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Magic allowed to opponents.

New York went 26-4 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Magic's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Knicks gave up to their opponents (43.9%).

Orlando went 15-16 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle scored 24.1 points, grabbed 10.3 rebounds and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.

Randle hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.

Magic Players to Watch

Wendell Carter Jr. put up 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.

R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Celtics W 138-134 Home 10/22/2021 Magic W 121-96 Away 10/24/2021 Magic - Home 10/26/2021 76ers - Home 10/28/2021 Bulls - Away 10/30/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/1/2021 Raptors - Home 11/3/2021 Pacers - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule