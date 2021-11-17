Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends in front of forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (3-11) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (8-6) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Magic

    • The Knicks average 108.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 110.1 the Magic allow.
    • New York has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 110.1 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 108.4 points, it is 3-4.
    • The Magic put up an average of 99.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 107.4 the Knicks allow.
    • Orlando has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • New York's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.9 points.
    • The Knicks make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • In games New York shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
    • This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 10.4 rebounds and distributing 5.1 assists per game.
    • Kemba Walker leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Walker and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 20.2 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 13.7 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 126-109

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    W 103-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    L 104-96

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    W 92-84

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-89

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-100

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    L 123-90

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 129-111

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

