How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (34-43) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (20-58) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Arena: Amway Center
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Magic
Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks
- The Knicks put up 5.5 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Magic allow (111.9).
- When New York totals more than 111.9 points, it is 14-8.
- Orlando is 15-15 when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Magic score an average of 104.0 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up.
- When it scores more than 107.0 points, Orlando is 13-21.
- New York's record is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The Knicks average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 10.0 rebounds and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.
- The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (16.6 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
