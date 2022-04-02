Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (34-43) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (20-58) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4 -

Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks

The Knicks put up 5.5 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Magic allow (111.9).

When New York totals more than 111.9 points, it is 14-8.

Orlando is 15-15 when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Magic score an average of 104.0 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Orlando is 13-21.

New York's record is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.

The Knicks average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 2.4 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 10.0 rebounds and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch