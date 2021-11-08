New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) will host the New York Knicks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Knicks vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-4.5
210 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks
- The 76ers put up 111.1 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 110.7 the Knicks give up.
- When Philadelphia totals more than 110.7 points, it is 5-0.
- New York has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Knicks score 10.0 more points per game (112.6) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (102.6).
- New York is 6-3 when it scores more than 102.6 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 112.6 points.
- The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 18th.
- The 76ers average 7.9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.7 rebounds less than the Knicks.
- The 76ers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 12th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 2.3 takeaways and 1.7 rejections per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 21.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top scorer from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).
