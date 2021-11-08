New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) will host the New York Knicks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4.5 210 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks

The 76ers put up 111.1 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 110.7 the Knicks give up.

When Philadelphia totals more than 110.7 points, it is 5-0.

New York has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.

The Knicks score 10.0 more points per game (112.6) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (102.6).

New York is 6-3 when it scores more than 102.6 points.

Philadelphia's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 112.6 points.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 18th.

The 76ers average 7.9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.7 rebounds less than the Knicks.

The 76ers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 12th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 2.3 takeaways and 1.7 rejections per game.

Knicks Players to Watch