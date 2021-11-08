New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) will host the New York Knicks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -4.5

    210 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks

    • The 76ers put up 111.1 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 110.7 the Knicks give up.
    • When Philadelphia totals more than 110.7 points, it is 5-0.
    • New York has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Knicks score 10.0 more points per game (112.6) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (102.6).
    • New York is 6-3 when it scores more than 102.6 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 112.6 points.
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 18th.
    • The 76ers average 7.9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.7 rebounds less than the Knicks.
    • The 76ers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 12th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
    • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 2.3 takeaways and 1.7 rejections per game.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 21.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is the top scorer from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

